Advanced search

Care home staff to receive essentials to help them during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:20 12 April 2020

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Home manager Brenda Durrington and the staff team are pictured. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Home manager Brenda Durrington and the staff team are pictured. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

Archant

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech will receive a ‘care package’ of more than 20 items including food, drink and basic provisions to help with day to day life during the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic.

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From left: Al-Karim Kachra, finance director at Country Court, Abdul Kachra, chairman of Country Court, and Alykhan Kachra, chief executive officer at Country Court. Picture: COUNTRY COURTStaff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From left: Al-Karim Kachra, finance director at Country Court, Abdul Kachra, chairman of Country Court, and Alykhan Kachra, chief executive officer at Country Court. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

The packages, which include toilet roll, dried and tinned goods and hand sanitiser, have been arranged courtesy of the Kachra family, owners of the Country Court group, after seeing their staff struggle to the get the provisions they needed.

A team of volunteers from the group’s head office, together with the owners of Elevate fitness studio, are spending several days sorting and packing the boxes which will be delivered to each care home for staff to take home and share with their families.

Alykhan Kachra, chief executive officer of Country Court, said: “These are very challenging times for everyone in our homes.

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From left: Al-Karim Kachra, finance director at Country Court, Abdul Kachra, chairman at Country Court, and Alykhan Kachra, chief executive officer at Country Court. Picture: COUNTRY COURTStaff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From left: Al-Karim Kachra, finance director at Country Court, Abdul Kachra, chairman at Country Court, and Alykhan Kachra, chief executive officer at Country Court. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

“Coping with the unprecedented changes to everyday life is difficult enough and we have been humbled by the great strength people have shown turning up to the workplace and taking on the additional responsibility of keeping our residents safe every single day”.

“As the pressure on buying everyday goods has increased, we see our teams across the company struggling to strike a balance between delivering their part in the overall care service and adapting at home. We hope that this will go some way to making life a little bit easier for them”.

Abdul Kachra, chairman of Country Court, said: “We are a family business and our staff are very much part of our extended family.

“We wanted to do something to acknowledge all of them for all the hard work, compassion and dedication that they show every day in our homes”.

The Country Court group operates 32 nursing and care homes which are working to support elderly people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1983, it is a family-run business to this day, with the company philosophy “Our family caring for yours” at the heart of every home.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Man, 21, who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Wisbech caught in drugs arrest

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on patrol in Wisbech when they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Most Read

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Man, 21, who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Wisbech caught in drugs arrest

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on patrol in Wisbech when they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Care home staff to receive essentials to help them during coronavirus pandemic

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Home manager Brenda Durrington and the staff team are pictured. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

More than £600 million in hospital debt to be cleared across Cambridgeshire, says Government

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that there will be a £1.7 billion write-off in hospital debt across the east of England. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Together, we can keep Askham safe’ - Askham House in Doddington sends reassuring message during coronavirus pandemic

Askham House in Doddington has shared a message of reassurance during the pandemic. Picture: SUBMITTED

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS
Drive 24