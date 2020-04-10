Care home staff to receive essentials to help them during coronavirus pandemic

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech are to receive ‘care packages’ of essentials to help them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Home manager Brenda Durrington and the staff team are pictured. Picture: COUNTRY COURT Archant

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech will receive a ‘care package’ of more than 20 items including food, drink and basic provisions to help with day to day life during the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic.

The packages, which include toilet roll, dried and tinned goods and hand sanitiser, have been arranged courtesy of the Kachra family, owners of the Country Court group, after seeing their staff struggle to the get the provisions they needed.

A team of volunteers from the group’s head office, together with the owners of Elevate fitness studio, are spending several days sorting and packing the boxes which will be delivered to each care home for staff to take home and share with their families.

Alykhan Kachra, chief executive officer of Country Court, said: “These are very challenging times for everyone in our homes.

“Coping with the unprecedented changes to everyday life is difficult enough and we have been humbled by the great strength people have shown turning up to the workplace and taking on the additional responsibility of keeping our residents safe every single day”.

“As the pressure on buying everyday goods has increased, we see our teams across the company struggling to strike a balance between delivering their part in the overall care service and adapting at home. We hope that this will go some way to making life a little bit easier for them”.

Abdul Kachra, chairman of Country Court, said: “We are a family business and our staff are very much part of our extended family.

“We wanted to do something to acknowledge all of them for all the hard work, compassion and dedication that they show every day in our homes”.

The Country Court group operates 32 nursing and care homes which are working to support elderly people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1983, it is a family-run business to this day, with the company philosophy “Our family caring for yours” at the heart of every home.