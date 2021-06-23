Published: 11:57 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM June 23, 2021

A fundraiser has been launched by Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech to help Taryn Sullivan (left) after her moped was stolen and then damaged. - Credit: Lyncroft Care Home

A care home is hoping a fundraiser launched after one of its staff’s mopeds was stolen and then damaged can help get her back on the road as soon as possible.

Taryn Sullivan’s moped was stolen before being found trashed near to Lyncroft Care Home in Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech at the end of May.

So, the care home decided to help their “superstar” worker and started a fundraising page earlier this month, which is over a quarter of the way towards reaching its £1,000 target.

“We want to try and replace it or at least source some parts, so we can get Taryn back on the road,” Laura Mills, Taryn’s colleague, said.

“I thought if we are unable to raise as much, at least we can give money to sourcing some parts.”

Since the moped was damaged, Taryn has been finding other ways to get to work, including public transport.

But despite this, it has not been straightforward as Laura explained.

“She has had to take time off to deal with all of this,” she said.

“I think it has been quite upsetting for her as she is caring for vulnerable people, and someone has stopped that from happening.

“Taryn uses public transport and sometimes, people have given her lifts; some have let her use their moped, so everyone is trying to pitch in.”

Taryn Sullivan has been described as a "superstar" by Lyncroft Care Home for her work. - Credit: Ben Jolley

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said they were called to Clarkson Avenue on May 28, before the moped was later found on the same street.

Laura said she and the care home team are looking to raise between £300-800 to go towards either a replacement vehicle or parts to fix her moped.

However, they are concerned that they could lose what Laura described as a “talented young lady.

“The last thing we want is for her to say ‘I’ll have to leave as I can’t get to work’. She is such a valuable member of the team.

“She is so passionate in what she does and enriching the lives of those in that building. She has embraced her role.”

Laura added: “I think she was really touched and not angry about the bike, but upset by the impact on her getting to work to do her job, which is enriching lives.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/2SXkLSy.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police via their web chat service at: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting 35/33180/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.