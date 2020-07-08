Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A care home in the Fens has temporarily banned visitors from friends and relatives following confirmed cases of Covid-19, management has confirmed.

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has put a stop to visits after the cases were confirmed by home testing equipment.

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare, who own Rose Lodge, says they are confident in their staff who are “trained in infection control”.

The home previously had a positive case in March and management have confirmed the home has been free of the virus “since late May”.

The spokesman said: “We can confirm that following whole home testing there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rose Lodge.

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“We would like to make clear that prior to this the home was free of COVID-19 since late May and we are confident in the processes in our homes with all of our staff trained in infection control, and our staff have been brilliant in implementing this.

“Due to the new cases we have temporarily postponed visitation in the interest of the safety of our staff, residents and their families.

“However, we are aiming to once again allow window and garden visits the week commencing July 20 and are hopeful families will be able to begin booking these visits this week.”

A letter sent to all residents, relatives and friends on Monday (July 6) revealed no visiting, including windows and garden visits, were allowed.

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Megan Jones, general manager, explains she is “very sorry” in the letter but says the care home “is not in a position to allow visiting at this moment in time”.

She said: “I wrote to you some weeks ago to let you know that we were accepting outdoor visits for residents that are able to access outdoor spaces easily.

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“I know that many of you have been really enjoying your much-missed time with loved ones.

“However, due to a change in circumstances I am very sorry to say that Rose Lodge Care Home is not in a position to allow visiting at this moment in time.

“No visiting for either window or garden visits is allowed at this present time. We will update you as soon as visits can commence.

“It is important to note that the Government guidance has not changed on visiting care homes, and although there is advisory guidance in England regarding meeting up outside.

“Barchester Healthcare is reviewing this against every service to understand the safest course of action in order to protect residents and staff, as well as you as potential visitors, during this pandemic.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents and staff is our first priority, and due to the current situation with positive Covid-19 status, and the risk that this possesses, we now are not able to enable visiting at this time.

“Please be assured we will continue to review the situation alongside the current Government guidance, and the situation at Rose Lodge Care Home.

“If the situation changes as we can start to enable visiting once more we will inform you as quickly as possible and revert to our booking process.

“We appreciate how much these visits have meant to many of you and will look to resume them as quickly as possible.

“However please support us as we consider the safety and wellbeing of all involved as our priority at this time.

“We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.”