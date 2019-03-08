Police tip off leads to arrest after ‘hidden’ cannabis factory - with plants worth up to £60,000 - being uncovered in Wisbech

A tip off from a member of the public about a ‘hidden’ cannabis factory in York Road, Wisbech - with plants worth up to £60,000 - led to a man being arrested. Picture: POLICE. Archant

A police tip off from a member of the public led to a man’s arrest and a ‘hidden’ cannabis factory with plants worth up to £60,000 being uncovered in Wisbech.

Officers discovered the cannabis factory at a house on York Road this afternoon (March 8) after concerns were raised by the public.

More than 70 cannabis plants, together with growing equipment, were seized from a hidden bedroom on the first floor of the property.

The plants are estimated to have a street value of between £20,000 and £60,000.

A 37-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remains in police custody at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.

PC Sam Dane said: “This cannabis factory was a result of information from the public and really highlights the difference people make in notifying us of suspicious activity in their area.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and can really help us make a genuine difference by reporting information to us.”

To report any suspicious activity call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.