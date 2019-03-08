Advanced search

Stunning images by Fenland photographers

PUBLISHED: 17:14 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 01 April 2019

Judy Hodgson. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: JUDY HODGSON

Judy Hodgson. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: JUDY HODGSON

Judy Hodgson

A Goshawk guards its kill while it takes a stern look towards the camera woman to check its haul is safe.

Pat Atter. Spring. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture:Pat Atter. Spring. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture:

The image is one of many powerful photographs, showing creativity through the eye of the lens, in a competition by the Wisbech and District Camera Club.

Judy Hodgson submitted the goshawk image plus a powerful photo of winter approaching to win awards in the competition.

Other winners include spring flowers, a vibrant African portrait and a fresh look at the Red Arrows.

The projected digital images of the year event was judged by Daphne Hanson, past president of the East Anglian Federation.

Roger Newark. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: ROGER NEWARKRoger Newark. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: ROGER NEWARK

There were seven sections of creative, landscape/seascape, natural history, new exhibitor, open colour, open monochrome and portrait and people.

The creative section was won by Pat Atter with spring scene.

Landscape / seascape and natural history was won by Judy Hodgson with winter storm approaching then goshawk with kill.

The new exhibitor section was won by Ross Easdon with my sports car.

Di Burns. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry.. Picture: DI BURNSDi Burns. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry.. Picture: DI BURNS

Open colour and open monochrome was won by Roger Newark with sentinel leading Red Arrows and eyes in the sky.

Portrait and people section was won by Di Burns with vibrant Africa.

The projected digital images for 2018-19 was won by Judy Hodgson with Goshawk with kill.

• The print of the year is the next event for the Wisbech and District Camera Club on Monday April 8.

Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry.Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry.

Judy Hodgson. Winter storm approaching. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: Judy Hodgson. Winter storm approaching. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture:

Ross Easdon. My sports car. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: ROSS EASDONRoss Easdon. My sports car. Wisbech and District Camera Club competition entry. Picture: ROSS EASDON

