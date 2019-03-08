Gallery

Wisbech & District Camera Club come out on top in photography competition

Wisbech & District Camera Club came first in a competition against four other clubs: this was the presentation on the night with club cairman Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB and the judge David Steel DPAGB. Archant

Wisbech & District Camera Club came first in a competition against four other clubs.

The annual NACT (North Anglia Challenge Trophy) was held at the Wisbech & District Camera Club and judged by David Steel DPAGB from Cambridge.

The annual NACT (North Anglia Challenge Trophy) was held at the Wisbech & District Camera Club and judged by David Steel DPAGB from Cambridge.

The clubs taking part with Wisbech were the Brancaster Camera Club, King’s Lynn & District Camera Club, Ely Photographic Club, and Hunstanton Camera Club. Each club entered seven projected images and seven prints.

In the first projected round Ely scored 127, King’s Lynn 120, Wisbech 119, Brancaster 113 and Hunstanton 106.

The second round with Prints Brancaster scored 123, Wisbech 121, Hunstanton 119, King's Lynn 114 and Ely 111.

The second round with Prints Brancaster scored 123, Wisbech 121, Hunstanton 119, King’s Lynn 114 and Ely 111.

So then Wisbech won with a total of 240 second Ely 238, third Brancaster 236, fourth Kings Lynn 234 and fifth Hunstanton 225.

The top 20 projected scores were ‘The Night Train to Weybourne’ by Nick Bowman from Ely, ‘Young Hare’ by Kevin Pigney from Ely and ‘Snowfall’ by Viv Houghton from Ely again and ‘Energy’ by Prabir Mitra from King’s Lynn.

The top 20 scores from the prints were 'Arctic Terns' by Barry Kettell from Brancaster, 'Autumn Morning, Brancaster Staithe' by Geoff Lea ARPS from Brancaster and the 'Old Peruvian' by Judy Hodgson CPAGB.BPE3* obviously from Wisbech.

The top 20 scores from the prints were ‘Arctic Terns’ by Barry Kettell from Brancaster, ‘Autumn Morning, Brancaster Staithe’ by Geoff Lea ARPS from Brancaster and the ‘Old Peruvian’ by Judy Hodgson CPAGB.BPE3* obviously from Wisbech.

The club’s next meeting will be the print of the year competition, judged by Sue Wilson DPAGB from Newark, on Monday April 8.

The following meeting is the 69th annual exhibition official opening at Wisbech & Fenland Museum at 7pm on April 15. Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Peter Human will open the display which runs from April 13 to 27.

The next NACT will be held April next year at the Hunstanton Camera Club.