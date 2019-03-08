Advanced search

Trophies awarded at Wisbech & District Camera Club's presentation night

PUBLISHED: 15:20 29 May 2019

Ten trophies were awarded at Wisbech & District Camera Club’s presentation night as the club’s season came to an end at Elgood’s football stadium.

Archant

Cusco LadyCusco Lady

Martin Smart won the print creative trophy and the public vote from the annual exhibition.

Ross Easdon won the new exhibitor trophy while David Hodgson won five of the trophies including the print of the year.

Pat Attter won the PDI creative trophy, Maurice Wright won four trophies including the mayor's choice trophy from the annual exhibition and Judy Hodgson won eight trophies including the PDI of the Year.

Andean CondorAndean Condor

Club chairman Roger Newark won six trophies including the president's choice trophy from the annual exhibition.

The final award, the Bourlet Award, presented in memory of Maurice and Doreen Bourlet, was won by Judy and David Hodgson and Roger Newark.

It is a new trophy consisting of an old camera that was used by Maurice Bourlet.

Anyone for Tennis? Heapstead Amateur Dramatic Society are serving two one- act plays plus dinnerAnyone for Tennis? Heapstead Amateur Dramatic Society are serving two one- act plays plus dinner

The camera club's new season starts again on September 2 at Elgood's Football Stadium.

The club celebrates its 70th anniversary from January 2020.

Earlier this month Judy and David Hodgson gave a talk to the camera club called 'A Journey through the Andes' about their trip to Peru.

camera clubcamera club

Agouti FeedingAgouti Feeding

