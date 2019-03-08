Wisbech and District Camera Club score second in an annual photography battle

The presentation of the four-way battle trophy: Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB, chairman of the Wisbech Camera Club, Nik Akers LRPS the judge from East Rudham, and Dave Stewart, president of the Deepings Camera Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON. Archant

Wisbech and District Camera Club came second in an annual four-way photography battle.

The completion saw members of the Wisbech club go against Peterborough Photographic Society, Deepings Camera Club and March Camera Club.

Each club submitted eight projected images and eight prints which were then judged by Nik Akers LRPS.

In the first round with projected images Peterborough scored 136, Deepings 138, March 138 and Wisbech 143.

In the final round with prints then Wisbech scored 132, Peterborough 137, March 138 and Deepings 151.

The final score was Peterborough 273, Wisbech 275, March 276 and Deepings 289.

After the competition, the trophy was presented to the winner.

The Wisbech and District Camera Club started in January 1950 and celebrates its 70th anniversary next year.

Visit /www.wisbechcameraclub.co.uk for more information about the club and future events.