Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech and District Camera Club score second in an annual photography battle

PUBLISHED: 15:41 23 March 2019

The presentation of the four-way battle trophy: Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB, chairman of the Wisbech Camera Club, Nik Akers LRPS the judge from East Rudham, and Dave Stewart, president of the Deepings Camera Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

The presentation of the four-way battle trophy: Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB, chairman of the Wisbech Camera Club, Nik Akers LRPS the judge from East Rudham, and Dave Stewart, president of the Deepings Camera Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

Archant

Wisbech and District Camera Club came second in an annual four-way photography battle.

The completion saw members of the Wisbech club go against Peterborough Photographic Society, Deepings Camera Club and March Camera Club.

Each club submitted eight projected images and eight prints which were then judged by Nik Akers LRPS.

In the first round with projected images Peterborough scored 136, Deepings 138, March 138 and Wisbech 143.

In the final round with prints then Wisbech scored 132, Peterborough 137, March 138 and Deepings 151.

The final score was Peterborough 273, Wisbech 275, March 276 and Deepings 289.

After the competition, the trophy was presented to the winner.

The Wisbech and District Camera Club started in January 1950 and celebrates its 70th anniversary next year.

Visit /www.wisbechcameraclub.co.uk for more information about the club and future events.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A sign warns drivers of the risk of skidding near the crash scene on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Arsonists set van on fire at night in Gorefield

The road where a van was deliberately set alight last night (March 21) in Gorefield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A sign warns drivers of the risk of skidding near the crash scene on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Arsonists set van on fire at night in Gorefield

The road where a van was deliberately set alight last night (March 21) in Gorefield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech and District Camera Club score second in an annual photography battle

The presentation of the four-way battle trophy: Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB, chairman of the Wisbech Camera Club, Nik Akers LRPS the judge from East Rudham, and Dave Stewart, president of the Deepings Camera Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

‘Wisbech 2019: Made in Minecraft’ is one of the first towns in the UK to premiere in gaming style

‘Wisbech 2019: Made in Minecraft’ is one of the first towns in the UK to premier in gaming style. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Former Wisbech town mayor Nick Meekins the latest to join what is now Fenland’s ‘gang of six’ ahead of May’s local elections

Fenland's new 'gang of six' all standing as independents in the May local elections. Top left: Andy Maul and top right Nick Meekins. Middle left: Will Sutton. Middle right: Mike Cornwell. Bottom left: Fred Yeulett. Bottom right: Michelle Tanfield. Picture; ARCHANT

One hundred of the most famous and influential women celebrated at Newmarket portrait exhibition

One hundred women are featured in the decade-long portrait project by Anita Corbin named ‘100 First Women Portraits’. Picture(s): ANITA CORBIN

Barclay’s constituents in NE Cambs give a cool response to Brexit petition - but for Lucy Frazer in SE Cambs an altogether more lively take up

Five times as many people in the constituency of SE Cambs Lucy Frazer (left) have signed the revoke Article 50 petition than in that of Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists