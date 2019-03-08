Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in photo competition

Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Sad News by Mike Burns. Archant

The Wisbech & District Camera Club came second out of 34 entrants in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Morning Mist over Rice Terraces by David Hodgson. Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Morning Mist over Rice Terraces by David Hodgson.

Cambridge scored 99 out of 100, Wisbech scored 95 and the judge was Kirsty Ralfs ARPS.

Some of the photos in the competition included Japanese Anenome by Pat Atter, Morning Mist over Rice Terraces by David Hodgson, Charge by Judy Hodgson, Sad News by Mike Burns and Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson.

The Wisbech and District Camera Club started in January 1950 and celebrates its 70th anniversary next year.

Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson. Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson.

The next competition event is on Monday April 9 when they hold the print of the year competition. New members welcome.

Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson. Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson.