Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in photo competition
PUBLISHED: 11:40 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 19 March 2019
The Wisbech & District Camera Club came second out of 34 entrants in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition.
Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Morning Mist over Rice Terraces by David Hodgson.
Cambridge scored 99 out of 100, Wisbech scored 95 and the judge was Kirsty Ralfs ARPS.
Some of the photos in the competition included Japanese Anenome by Pat Atter, Morning Mist over Rice Terraces by David Hodgson, Charge by Judy Hodgson, Sad News by Mike Burns and Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson.
The Wisbech and District Camera Club started in January 1950 and celebrates its 70th anniversary next year.
Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Goshawk with Kill by Judy Hodgson.
The next competition event is on Monday April 9 when they hold the print of the year competition. New members welcome.
Wisbech & District Camera Club come second out of 34 in the Cambridge Inter-Club Digital Competition: Japanese Anenome by Pat Atter.