Gallery

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Grey Wolf Licking Ice by David Hodgson. Archant

Eighty eight prints from 13 members were entered into Wisbech & District Camera Club’s annual print of the year competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Chimney Sweeper by David Hodgson. Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Chimney Sweeper by David Hodgson.

There were six sections: creative, landscape/seascape, natural history, portrait and people, open monochrome and open colour with 88 prints entered from 13 members.

Creative was won by Martin Smart with ‘Crayon Play’; landscape/seascape by Maurice Wright LBIPP.LMPA.LRPS with ‘Battistero di Pisa’, again from Maurice for the open monochrome with ‘Vicar’s Close & Wells Cathedral’.

Natural history was won by David Hodgson DPAGB.BPE3 with ‘Grey Wolf Licking Ice’ taken in Yellowstone.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Vicar’s Close & Wells Cathedral by Maurice Wright. Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Vicar’s Close & Wells Cathedral by Maurice Wright.

Portrait and people was again won by David Hodgson with ‘Chimney Sweeper’.

Open colour was won once again by David Hodgson with Brancaster Staithe Harbour.

Then the best print of the year came from David with ‘Chimney Sweeper’

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Crayon Play by Martin Smart. Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Crayon Play by Martin Smart.

The competition was judged by Sue Wilson, who is vice president of the North & East Midlands Photographic Federation.

The club’s next meeting is at the Wisbech & Fenland Museum on Monday April 15. Mayor of Wisbech Councillor Peter Human will be at the official opening of the 69th annual exhibition, which starts at 7pm and runs until April 27.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Brancaster Staithe Harbour by David Hodgson. Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Brancaster Staithe Harbour by David Hodgson.