Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition

PUBLISHED: 12:20 11 April 2019

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Grey Wolf Licking Ice by David Hodgson.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Grey Wolf Licking Ice by David Hodgson.

Archant

Eighty eight prints from 13 members were entered into Wisbech & District Camera Club’s annual print of the year competition.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Chimney Sweeper by David Hodgson.Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Chimney Sweeper by David Hodgson.

There were six sections: creative, landscape/seascape, natural history, portrait and people, open monochrome and open colour with 88 prints entered from 13 members.

Creative was won by Martin Smart with ‘Crayon Play’; landscape/seascape by Maurice Wright LBIPP.LMPA.LRPS with ‘Battistero di Pisa’, again from Maurice for the open monochrome with ‘Vicar’s Close & Wells Cathedral’.

Natural history was won by David Hodgson DPAGB.BPE3 with ‘Grey Wolf Licking Ice’ taken in Yellowstone.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Vicar’s Close & Wells Cathedral by Maurice Wright.Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Vicar’s Close & Wells Cathedral by Maurice Wright.

Portrait and people was again won by David Hodgson with ‘Chimney Sweeper’.

Open colour was won once again by David Hodgson with Brancaster Staithe Harbour.

Then the best print of the year came from David with ‘Chimney Sweeper’

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Crayon Play by Martin Smart.Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Crayon Play by Martin Smart.

The competition was judged by Sue Wilson, who is vice president of the North & East Midlands Photographic Federation.

The club’s next meeting is at the Wisbech & Fenland Museum on Monday April 15. Mayor of Wisbech Councillor Peter Human will be at the official opening of the 69th annual exhibition, which starts at 7pm and runs until April 27.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Brancaster Staithe Harbour by David Hodgson.Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Brancaster Staithe Harbour by David Hodgson.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Battistero di Pisa by Maurice Wright.Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Battistero di Pisa by Maurice Wright.

Most Read

OBITUARY: Family tribute to Claire Simpson, a director of Elgood’s Brewery, who died after short illness

Tributes to Claire Simspon, a director of Elgoods, who has died. For many years she has overseen work on the brewery gardens in Wisbech. Picture; ARCHANT

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

BREAKING NEWS: Life for Wisbech killer and girlfriend jailed for lying to protect him

Tomas Acas

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

OBITUARY: Family tribute to Claire Simpson, a director of Elgood’s Brewery, who died after short illness

Tributes to Claire Simspon, a director of Elgoods, who has died. For many years she has overseen work on the brewery gardens in Wisbech. Picture; ARCHANT

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

BREAKING NEWS: Life for Wisbech killer and girlfriend jailed for lying to protect him

Tomas Acas

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school. Picture: KIER.

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition

Wisbech & District Camera Club holds its annual print of the year competition. Grey Wolf Licking Ice by David Hodgson.

Holes in Wisbech unadopted roads filled with gravel by annoyed residents

Gaping holes in ‘death trap’ roads in Wisbech have been filled in with gravel following an ongoing battle of who is responsible for the work. Picture: LORRAIN SYMONS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists