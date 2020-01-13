Advanced search

Video

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe's Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

PUBLISHED: 15:58 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 13 January 2020

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

A family-run Wisbech café that has had a Friends-themed makeover - complete with bright orange sofa, Central Perk sign, brick wall effect decor and coffee board - is bringing a slice of New York to the Fens.

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her daughter Lauren and sister in law Clare Foster. Picture: BEN JOLLEYSweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her daughter Lauren and sister in law Clare Foster. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Sweet Retreat on Market Street has a colourful new look for the new decade following the transformation, which was led by owner and Friends superfan Nicola Sewell.

"It's just something a bit unusual for Wisbech," she said of the makeover. "The town needs something different to keep it going.

"We're trying to bring more people in to the town; hopefully it's a reason for them to visit."

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Cafe regular Laura McClagish relaxing on the Friends-themed orange sofa. Picture: BEN JOLLEYSweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Cafe regular Laura McClagish relaxing on the Friends-themed orange sofa. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Nicola, who "used to be absolutely mad on Friends", says what made her love it so much is that "it's such an easy watch for the whole family".

The instantly recognisable bright orange sofa is the centrepiece of the revamp that's based on the hugely successful US television sitcom.

There's also a Central Quirk sign (instead of Central Perk), different types of hanging lamps (as per the show) and even Friends pillows.

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. It even has its own Central Quirk sign. Picture: BEN JOLLEYSweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. It even has its own Central Quirk sign. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

"The outside is like 10 Downing Street in London but the inside is totally different," Nicola added.

"Hopefully it means that people won't have to go all the way to London to go to a Friends café."

Being a family-run business, Nicola only finished redecorating the upstairs area on Saturday night - with the help of her two daughters Chloe and Lauren and sister in law Claire Foster.

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Picture: CEE CEE PHOTOGRAPHYSweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Picture: CEE CEE PHOTOGRAPHY

"There's a whole different feel to it now," said café regular Barbara, who visits twice a week.

"The sofa is amazing," added another regular Laura McClagish. "We come here quite a lot.

"It's something a bit different for the locals. It's great for the area."

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Picture: CEE CEE PHOTOGRAPHYSweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Picture: CEE CEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Now the new look is complete, Nicola hopes to host themed nights and acoustic gigs - "we want to give people something quirky to do of an evening".

She's also applying for an alcohol licence to enable the business to add prosecco afternoon teas to their menu.

While the upstairs is a chilled space to enjoy a hot drink and a cake, downstairs there's seats and a princess carriage for children to eat as well as a box of toys for youngsters to play with.

Outside is a courtyard with seating - that will also be revamped in time for the summer.

For more information about Sweet Retreat click here.

Most Read

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabel Johnson and Maureen Fyson donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch. Picture: CHRISTCHURCH ECO

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Most Read

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabel Johnson and Maureen Fyson donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch. Picture: CHRISTCHURCH ECO

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabel Johnson and Maureen Fyson donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Fenland District Council launch investigation after ‘fake’ taxi driver claims in Wisbech

Fenland Council has launched a taxi safety campaign, encouraging people to only use taxis licensed by the local authority

RUGBY: Wisbech succumb to heaviest defeat of Eastern Counties League season after ‘very poor’ performance

Wisbech under 16's produced a spirited performance against Shelford under 16s. Picture: Leonard Veenendaal

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists