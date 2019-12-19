Advanced search

Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club induct four honorary members

PUBLISHED: 15:43 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 19 December 2019

Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members: past chairman Martin Eggett, Martin Gold, vice chairman Michael Bates and Terry Hawkins. Picture: DAVID HODGSON

Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club induct four honorary members: past chairman Martin Eggett, Martin Gold, vice chairman Michael Bates and Terry Hawkins. Picture: DAVID HODGSON

Archant

Four long-serving members of the Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club were made honarary members at the group's December meeting.

Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members: Tony Reddy, Martin Gold and Greg Heath. Picture: DAVID HODGSONWisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members: Tony Reddy, Martin Gold and Greg Heath. Picture: DAVID HODGSON

Vice-chairman Michael Bates welcomed 39 members and guests to the traditional Christmas dinner held at Mendi's.

The club then proposed that David Hodgson, Tim Gower, Gerald Harnwell and Brian Kett be made honorary members due to their long years of membership.

During the evening it was announced that Rick Wilson won the men's ten pin bowling. Dawn Blunden, meanwhile, won the ladies competition at the annual event which was organised by David Patrick.

Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary membersWisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members

The entertainment for the evening was comedian Martin Gold, who is a warm-up comedian for many TV shows.

Martin has appeared at venues including The London Palladium. He has also twice been voted by The Variety Club the comedian of the year.

He had members in stitches of laughter with his brilliant clean act. He was thanked by member Terry Hawkins.

The next meeting in 2020 will be the annual meeting on January 8 when John Groom will induct Michael Bates as the new chairman.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wisbech woman suffers minor injuries after assault

Police were called to Church Mews in Wisbech on Tuesday December 17 after a woman was attacked by a gang of teenagers. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Historic Ely House in Wisbech is sold at auction for £147,000

Wisbechs historic Ely House is closed off ahead of court order. It has now been sold at auction. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL/ CHRIS BISHOP

‘I feel I have a new life’ – Wisbech super slimmer is a new man after losing 15 stone

Arthur Pope says he is “happier and healthier” after losing 15 stone and winning a Slimming World award. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants

Some of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Wisbech woman suffers minor injuries after assault

Police were called to Church Mews in Wisbech on Tuesday December 17 after a woman was attacked by a gang of teenagers. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Historic Ely House in Wisbech is sold at auction for £147,000

Wisbechs historic Ely House is closed off ahead of court order. It has now been sold at auction. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL/ CHRIS BISHOP

‘I feel I have a new life’ – Wisbech super slimmer is a new man after losing 15 stone

Arthur Pope says he is “happier and healthier” after losing 15 stone and winning a Slimming World award. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants

Some of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members

Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members: past chairman Martin Eggett, Martin Gold, vice chairman Michael Bates and Terry Hawkins. Picture: DAVID HODGSON

Tickets for Alfie Boe at Newmarket are on sale tomorrow (Friday)

Alfie Boe will be at Newmarket Racecourse next summer

Third person dies following minibus collision

Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf

Police catch drink driver outside of Chatteris following tip-off from ‘vigilant’ member of the public

Tip-off by member of the public led to motorist at Chatteris being stopped. The driver was over the limit. Picture; ARCHANT

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists