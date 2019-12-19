Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club induct four honorary members

Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club induct four honorary members: past chairman Martin Eggett, Martin Gold, vice chairman Michael Bates and Terry Hawkins. Picture: DAVID HODGSON Archant

Four long-serving members of the Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club were made honarary members at the group's December meeting.

Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members: Tony Reddy, Martin Gold and Greg Heath. Picture: DAVID HODGSON Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club induct four honorary members: Tony Reddy, Martin Gold and Greg Heath. Picture: DAVID HODGSON

Vice-chairman Michael Bates welcomed 39 members and guests to the traditional Christmas dinner held at Mendi's.

The club then proposed that David Hodgson, Tim Gower, Gerald Harnwell and Brian Kett be made honorary members due to their long years of membership.

During the evening it was announced that Rick Wilson won the men's ten pin bowling. Dawn Blunden, meanwhile, won the ladies competition at the annual event which was organised by David Patrick.

The entertainment for the evening was comedian Martin Gold, who is a warm-up comedian for many TV shows.

Martin has appeared at venues including The London Palladium. He has also twice been voted by The Variety Club the comedian of the year.

He had members in stitches of laughter with his brilliant clean act. He was thanked by member Terry Hawkins.

The next meeting in 2020 will be the annual meeting on January 8 when John Groom will induct Michael Bates as the new chairman.

