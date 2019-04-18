Advanced search

Fen business owner David Kerridge all set to run this year's Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of PhabKids charity

18 April, 2019 - 11:41
David Kerridge of Wisbech (pictured) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of the PhabKids charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Fenland business owner is gearing up to take on this year’s London Marathon in aid of a small charity which looks after children with disabilities in the UK.

David Kerridge, who delivers newspapers in the Wisbech area, has only just started running again after years of competing in local 10k and half marathon events.

The 49-year-old says his previous running experience, running the Lynn Gear 10k and the Great Eastern Half Marathon, has given him the confidence to take on London.

He said: “I am raising money for a small charity called PhabKids who help look after disabled children all over the UK.

“My target was to raise £1,750, but to date have raised a sensational £4,200! This is mainly due to the generosity of my fantastic customers who have been so kind.”

David's current JustGiving total stands at an incredible £4,247.20, which is more than double his original modest target of £1,700.

He added: “I also organised a tea and cake afternoon in March, which raised over £800 due to a very successful raffle and lots of lovely cakes, mostly made by my mum.

“Most people who know me will already be aware that running the London Marathon is a long held ambition of mine. I need to do it now before I get too old.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-the-fen-tiger

