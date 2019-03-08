Advanced search

Wisbech club members enjoy archaeological talk and welcome a new member

PUBLISHED: 12:29 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 25 July 2019

Andy Ketley from The Fenland Archaeological Society spoke about The Rumours of Wisbech Tunnels at the July meeting of the Wisbech Business and Professional Men’s Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

Andy Ketley from The Fenland Archaeological Society spoke about The Rumours of Wisbech Tunnels at the July meeting of the Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

John Groom welcomed 59 members of the Wisbech Business and Professional Men's and their lady guests to the July ladies night meeting which was held at Mendis.

Edward Mann, a retired farmer, was inducted as a new member of the Wisbech Business and Professional Men�s Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.Edward Mann, a retired farmer, was inducted as a new member of the Wisbech Business and Professional Men�s Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

During the night Edward Mann, a retired farmer, was inducted as a new member.

It was announced that the go-karting day and The Thursford Christmas show has sold out.

Bookings are now taking place for the annual ball on Saturday October 5 to be held at The Wisbech Community Centre.

The speaker for the evening was Andy Ketley from The Fenland Archaeological Society who talked about The Rumours of Wisbech Tunnels.

He was thanked by former chairman Tony Yates.

The next meeting is on Wednesday August 14 when the speaker will be Kevin Rodgers.

For more information about the club email fen.country@sky.com

