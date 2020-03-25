Popular Wisbech bus service due to end this month to continue for at least another year

The Wisbech Tesco Bus: Service 68 will continue to run for at least another year. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A popular bus service in Wisbech which was due to end this month will continue for at least another year, Fenland District Council (FDC) has confirmed.

Residents will still be able to use the Wisbech Tesco Bus: Service 68, which is operated by Fenland Association for Community Transport (FACT), thanks to an increase in passenger numbers and focussing the service during the popular morning and midday times.

There will be a revised service launched on Monday, April 6 where the Wisbech Retail Park will be added to the route.

Councillor Chris Seaton, FDC’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “The continuation of this service will ensure that the positive effect it has on our local economy will continue to be felt.”

The Wisbech Tesco Bus: Service 68 is currently supported by Section 106 Developer Funding from the development of the Tesco site on Cromwell Road.

This funding was provided in 2015 to deliver transport to the site and support a service for up to three years, but the success and adaptation of the services means it can continue for longer.

A council spokesperson said: “There are currently no delays to the introduction of these service changes and Service 68 remains unaffected by protocols relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many individuals, the Service 68 bus to Tesco provides essential transport that enables them to shop for basic necessities, such as food and medicine. At this time, it is important that we endeavour to maintain this service until advised otherwise.”

The spokesperson added: “Should the situation change and affect the service, we will share notifications through social media and on the FACT website: www.fact-cambs.co.uk.”

The new timetable can be viewed online at www.fact-cambs.co.uk and printed copies will be available at Horsefair information point, Tesco customer service desk, Wisbech library and on the bus.