Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on 'burglary patrol' in the town

PUBLISHED: 15:08 15 July 2019

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Archant

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries in the Wisbech area over the past week.

Jesse Gray, 19, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, was arrested in Ramnoth Road in the early hours of Saturday (July 13) by officers who were patrolling the area in response to recent burglaries.

He has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of assault by beating and one count of using abusive/threatening/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this afternoon (Monday 15 July).

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.

The arrest came 48 hours after police had issued a warning to householders in Wisbech to take extra precautions following a spate of burglaries in the past two months.

The arrest was announced by police with a short statement declaring 'Wisbech burglaries- good news'.

A police spokesman said: "Officers have been working hard throughout the day and tonight have charged a male with a number of burglaries."

You may also want to watch:

The announcement followed a press release two days ago in which police revealed the extent of the burglaries across Wisbech.

Police revealed that intruders had forced rear doors and windows or smashed windows and ransacked properties, stealing jewellery, laptops, iPhones, bank cards and cash.

Detective Sergeant Shishminder Thind said: "Burglary is a priority for the force and we are using all tactics available to us to catch those responsible for these offences.

"In some instances offenders have forced entry but we have also seen a number of offences where entry has been made through unlocked patio doors and windows. I urge all residents to take precautions where they can and check their home security, especially when out of the house."

Police have retained their advice to residents on their website, urging people to always keep doors and windows closed and locked or in a ventilated but locked position, even when they are inside the house.

Police say it is always best to check and lock doors with a key - never assume that just pushing up an internal handle will lock the door.

Other tips too were posted with one suggesting that "a visible intruder alarm box can prove to be one of the biggest deterrents to an opportunist burglar, so consider installing a DIY or supplier installed system."

If anyone has any information you should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King’s Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture; Courtesy of FDC

Most Read

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King’s Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture; Courtesy of FDC

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture; Courtesy of FDC

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

£600,000 for Fenland to tackle private sector housing enforcement, expand Wisbech night shelter, tackle rough sleeping and boost work of Rosmini Centre

Rosmini Centre: It has received a significant cash boost to expand its services thanks to a grant application made by Fenland Council to a Government fund. Picture' ARCHANT

Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King’s Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH

Crowds line streets of Manea for village’s annual gala

Crowds line streets of Manea for village�s annual gala. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists