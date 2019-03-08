Breaking

'Wisbech burglaries good news' says Cambridgeshire Police after man arrested following spate of burglaries in past two months

Police arrested a man just 48 hours after warning householders in Wisbech to take extra precautions following a spate of 14 burglaries in the past two months.

The arrest was announced by police today with a short statement declaring 'Wisbech burglaries good news'.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man was arrested for burglary in the Wisbech area on Saturday.

The spokesman said: "Officers have been working hard throughout the day and tonight have charged a male with a number of burglaries.

"He has been remanded and will appear in court on Monday."

The announcement followed a press release two days ago in which police revealed the extent of the burglaries across Wisbech.

Police revealed that intruders had forced rear doors and windows or smashed windows and ransacked properties, stealing jewellery, laptops, iPhones, bank cards and cash.

Detective Sergeant Shishminder Thind said: "Burglary is a priority for the force and we are using all tactics available to us to catch those responsible for these offences.

"In some instances offenders have forced entry but we have also seen a number of offences where entry has been made through unlocked patio doors and windows. I urge all residents to take precautions where they can and check their home security, especially when out of the house."

Police have retained their advice to residents on their website, urging people to always keep doors and windows closed and locked or in a ventilated but locked position, even when they are inside the house.

Police say it is always best to check and lock doors with a key - never assume that just pushing up an internal handle will lock the door.

Other tips too were posted with one suggesting that "a visible intruder alarm box can prove to be one of the biggest deterrents to an opportunist burglar, so consider installing a DIY or supplier installed system."

If anyone has any information you should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.