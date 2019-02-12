Updated
Tumble dryer causes building fire on New Drove in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 05 March 2019
Archant
What started out as a tumble dryer fire quickly escalated when the blaze spread to a nearby building on Monday morning.
Firefighters from Wisbech were called to the scene on New Drove in the town at around 9.50am on Monday, March 4.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews arrived to find a tumble dryer fire had spread to a building.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 11.10am.”
Crews say that the cause of the fire was accidental.