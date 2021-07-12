Published: 6:18 PM July 12, 2021

Peter Carmichael says his garden has been left in a mess by a Wisbech-based building company. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Carmichael

A customer of a Wisbech-based building company was expecting his £2,000 deposit for an unfinished summerhouse to be refunded last month – but the cash still hasn’t landed in his account.

Peter Carmichael, from Glasgow, was expecting ENB Garden Buildings to pay the money back after workers who started the project in his garden never came back to finish it.

At the time, Edwin Breine, who owns the company at Mount Pleasant, said Mr Carmichael’s refund would be processed by June 30 and there had been various delays with projects.

A covid outbreak among his staff and a surge in the price of timber were among the reasons he gave when this newspaper first approached him about the issue.

But after three months of chasing for the work to be done, Mr Carmichael says he doesn’t think he will ever see his money again.

He said: “When Edwin said the deposit was going to be refunded, I thought: ‘Yes, at last...’

“Time after time, I’ve built my hopes up and have thought I’m getting somewhere – and then my heart sinks because I’ve been let down yet again.

“He simply doesn’t care and has blocked me from contacting him. He’s ripped me off.”

This newspaper has made numerous attempts to contact Mr Breine by telephone, email and social media – but he has not yet responded.

Other customers have also shared their experiences of dealing with ENB Garden Builders over social media.

One Google reviewer explained how he also paid a 60 per cent advance for a summerhouse with a concrete base to be installed – and workers never showed up for the job.

Mr Carmichael said he has now alerted police and the matter has been referred to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime.

He has also informed his bank, which he says has referred the complaint to Mr Breine’s bank.

Mr Carmichael said: “I was told they will also carry out their own investigations.

“If I had paid using a credit card or through PayPal, apparently I would’ve been better protected.

“But I will also take this to the small claims court. I have to do everything I can to get my money back."

A spokesperson ​Citizens Advice Rural Cambs added Mr Carmichael could also report his experience to trading standards.