Brothers tackle 'mile a day' to help keep anxiety away
- Credit: Rickie Trundle
A boy is running 30 miles in 30 days with his brother to raise awareness for those that helped him cope with anxiety issues during lockdown.
Josh Trundle of Newton-in-the-Isle near Wisbech became more concerned of how long he was exercising or taking the family dog for a walk, as well as asking how long his father Rickie would be on a run.
“I run a lot and he would always ask how long I would be, I thought he was just interested in my hobby!” Rickie said.
“It all came to a head when he knew I was off work and going for a run whilst he was at school.
“He said he felt sick and needed to go home, which is very unlike him and as it turns out, he couldn’t cope with not knowing where I was and if I was safe.”
You may also want to watch:
Josh, who studies at University Academy Long Sutton, was then recommended to see a coach at Healthy Minds Lincolnshire over Zoom by his school, which helped boost his confidence.
Now, the Wisbech Town under 13s player feels happier again.
Most Read
- 1 Appeal after theft of JCB Telehandler
- 2 Volunteers clean up 65 bags of rubbish after ‘unrelenting’ fly-tipping
- 3 Woman finds two men in balaclavas breaking into her home
- 4 Uninsured driver crashes outside police station in front of officers
- 5 Town's hidden vaults, cells and crypts brought to life in 3D virtual tour
- 6 Police accuse Wisbech mayor and pub landlord of 'insulting disregard' to licensing objectives
- 7 Man wanted by police following surge of catalytic convertor thefts
- 8 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
- 9 Chatteris, March, Whittlesey to get extra rapid Covid-19 test centres
- 10 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
“They spoke to him confidentially, and also give gave him confidence that the likelihood of something happening to either Alice (Josh’s mother) or I, was virtually zero,” Rickie said.
“I still have to message him when I get to work, but as long as I have my phone on my runs or at work, he is fine.”
To thank Healthy Minds, Josh along with brother Jake decided to run a mile a day in their village over 30 consecutive days to raise awareness of the support network.
The pair have since raised over £600 for NHS Charities Together, the charity that Healthy Minds is a part of, above and beyond what they originally intended to raise.
As well as helping Healthy Minds, Rickie believes their challenge will help Josh and Jake’s own health, but also others who are in need.
“Jake has improved so much since he started!” he said.
“Raising awareness that there is help out there during these difficult times, Healthy Minds I believe is not just for children; it is available to adults too, so hopefully people who are struggling will know where to seek help.
“This fundraiser has got the boys out of the house and doing something they can be very proud of at such a young age.”
To donate, visit Rickie’s Facebook page.