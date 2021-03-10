Published: 2:47 PM March 10, 2021

Jake and Josh Trundle are looking to run 30 miles in 30 days for NHS Charities Together and Healthy Minds, which helped Josh (right) with anxiety issues. - Credit: Rickie Trundle

A boy is running 30 miles in 30 days with his brother to raise awareness for those that helped him cope with anxiety issues during lockdown.

Josh Trundle of Newton-in-the-Isle near Wisbech became more concerned of how long he was exercising or taking the family dog for a walk, as well as asking how long his father Rickie would be on a run.

“I run a lot and he would always ask how long I would be, I thought he was just interested in my hobby!” Rickie said.

“It all came to a head when he knew I was off work and going for a run whilst he was at school.

“He said he felt sick and needed to go home, which is very unlike him and as it turns out, he couldn’t cope with not knowing where I was and if I was safe.”

Josh and Jake both run for Three Counties Running Club and have raised over £600 for NHS Charities Together. - Credit: Rickie Trundle

You may also want to watch:

Josh, who studies at University Academy Long Sutton, was then recommended to see a coach at Healthy Minds Lincolnshire over Zoom by his school, which helped boost his confidence.

Now, the Wisbech Town under 13s player feels happier again.

“They spoke to him confidentially, and also give gave him confidence that the likelihood of something happening to either Alice (Josh’s mother) or I, was virtually zero,” Rickie said.

“I still have to message him when I get to work, but as long as I have my phone on my runs or at work, he is fine.”

Josh Trundle (right) with his brother Jake. Josh is now feeling happier again after suffering with anxiety issues earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Rickie Trundle

To thank Healthy Minds, Josh along with brother Jake decided to run a mile a day in their village over 30 consecutive days to raise awareness of the support network.

The pair have since raised over £600 for NHS Charities Together, the charity that Healthy Minds is a part of, above and beyond what they originally intended to raise.

As well as helping Healthy Minds, Rickie believes their challenge will help Josh and Jake’s own health, but also others who are in need.

“Jake has improved so much since he started!” he said.

“Raising awareness that there is help out there during these difficult times, Healthy Minds I believe is not just for children; it is available to adults too, so hopefully people who are struggling will know where to seek help.

“This fundraiser has got the boys out of the house and doing something they can be very proud of at such a young age.”

To donate, visit Rickie’s Facebook page.