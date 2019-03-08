Gallery

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

A rush of energy saw Wisbech turn all the colours of the rainbow for the annual Brinks Colour Run.

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER. More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts - some even in fancy dress - completed the 5km course lined with 'colour splashers' who threw bright powder over them.

Volunteers from the Three Counties Running Club helped organise the run which was in aid of the Angles Theatre in Wisbech.

Keavey Nelson, from TinFish Communications who were behind the event, said it was their biggest turnout to date.

"Everyone had a great time and all the family could take part in the day," she said.

