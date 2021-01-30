Video

Published: 9:00 AM January 30, 2021

Harry Barnard (right) was told by his parents Emma and Darren (left) that he had raised £600 for St Peter's Church of England Junior School in Wisbech as part of his birthday fundraiser. - Credit: Emma Barnard

An 11-year-old boy who aimed to raise £15 for his local primary school was left in tears after being told he had smashed his target.

Harry Barnard, with the help of his parents Emma and Darren, launched a birthday fundraiser to help provide an outdoor classroom at St Peter’s Church of England Junior School in Wisbech.

Harry, from Wisbech, launched an appeal on Facebook on January 20, four days before his birthday, asking his local community to donate while not expecting much support.

“We haven’t done stuff because of Covid, so I am asking if you would all give maybe £1 so we can help raise money for an outdoor classroom,” he wrote.

“I would like to get maybe £15, but more would be good. Thank you everyone and stay safe.”

On Thursday, January 28, Harry announced that he had received an impressive £130, but that was not all.

Harry broke down in tears after being told by his parents he had raised £600 for his birthday fundraiser. - Credit: Emma Barnard

To his disbelief, the Formula One superfan was told by his parents he had actually raised £600, leaving him in tears.

“His dad and me were just blown away,” Emma said.

“Every time another donation came in, we said this must be the last one, but they just keep coming.

Harry, who attends St Peter's Church of England Junior School in Wisbech, is a Formula One superfan and follows local driver George Russell. - Credit: Family

“He does like to help people. He wears his heart on his sleeve and we’re incredibly proud of Hazza and also our community who always step up.”

Emma said the family usually take part in an annual fundraiser where they collect Easter eggs for ill children and that Harry is trying to grow his hair for cancer charities.

However, his latest effort, which has been viewed over 2,000 times and received over 110 reactions as well as positive comments, has perhaps been his most successful yet.

Harry turned 11-years-old on January 24. - Credit: Family

He has already raised at least £680, which is likely to increase as more people have offered to donate to the cause.

“It’s incredible,” Amy Harvey, headteacher at St Peter’s CoE Junior School, said.

“Harry is leaving us in July, so this is his legacy. It is remarkable that a child is so selfless that they want to do something like this.

“To be able to use an outdoor classroom is wonderful, so hopefully we will be able to get the base in place.”

Ms Harvey added: “It’s a fantastic start. He really is an amazing young man.”