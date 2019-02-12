In Pictures: Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighs in ahead of Miguel Aguilar fight in Peterborough
PUBLISHED: 17:05 01 March 2019
IAN CARTER
Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighed in this afternoon ahead of his float fight – which will be on Sky Sports – in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2.
Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER
