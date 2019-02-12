In Pictures: Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighs in ahead of Miguel Aguilar fight in Peterborough

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER IAN CARTER

Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighed in this afternoon ahead of his float fight – which will be on Sky Sports – in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER