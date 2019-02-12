Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In Pictures: Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighs in ahead of Miguel Aguilar fight in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 17:05 01 March 2019

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

IAN CARTER

Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighed in this afternoon ahead of his float fight – which will be on Sky Sports – in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2.

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTERJoe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTERJoe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTERJoe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Whitemoor Prison: ‘Strongest possible punishment’ for prisoners who attacked staff

Prisoners who attacked staff at HMP Whitemoor will receive the strongest possible punishment, officials have said. Picture: PA WIRE

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Copperfields, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Wisbech man died from opioid overdose, inquest hears

Alistair Burrows, 49, died from an opiod overdose, an inquest at Carrow House heard. The 49-year-old was found at a property in All Saints Avenue, Wisbech, by his mother Margaret Burrows, who he was living with. Picture: ANTHONY KELLY.

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Whitemoor Prison: ‘Strongest possible punishment’ for prisoners who attacked staff

Prisoners who attacked staff at HMP Whitemoor will receive the strongest possible punishment, officials have said. Picture: PA WIRE

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Copperfields, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Wisbech man died from opioid overdose, inquest hears

Alistair Burrows, 49, died from an opiod overdose, an inquest at Carrow House heard. The 49-year-old was found at a property in All Saints Avenue, Wisbech, by his mother Margaret Burrows, who he was living with. Picture: ANTHONY KELLY.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech fraudster ‘got a buzz’ out of stealing from her boss but felt ‘like scum at work’ when she realised what she was doing was wrong

Jessica Prince of Wisbech who has been jailed for fraud: she used her company's credit card to defraud them of nearly £50,000. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

In Pictures: Wisbech boxer Joe Steed weighs in ahead of Miguel Aguilar fight in Peterborough

Joe Steed (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his float fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, March 2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cambs Times journalist Kath Sansom praised in the House of Lords for Sling the Mesh campaign

Cambs Times journalist Kath Sansom praised in the House of Lords for Sling the Mesh campaign by Lord O’Shaughnessy on February 28. Picture: BBC IPLAYER/ HARRY RUTTER.

Tory councillor backs Mayor Palmer claiming ‘we need a mayor with the correct number of staff so he can lobby Government for even more funds’ for county

Cllr Dave Connoir (left) is backing Mayor James Palmer (right) over proposals to expand the number of staff working in the mayor's office at Ely. Picture: ARCHANT

90 per cent of Cambridgeshire students get the secondary school of their choice for the next academic year

90 per cent of students in Cambridgeshire will be allocated the secondary school of their choice for the next academic year. Pictured here are some of the secondary schools in Cambridgeshire including those at Wisbech, March, Huntingdon and Ely. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists