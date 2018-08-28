Advanced search

Hudson Indoor Bowls Club urges public to help find new Wisbech venue

PUBLISHED: 15:36 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 08 February 2019

Hudson Indoor Bowls Club urges public to help find new venue after they will close in April. Picture: HUDSON BOWLS CLUB.

Hudson Indoor Bowls Club urges public to help find new venue after they will close in April. Picture: HUDSON BOWLS CLUB.

Archant

An indoor bowls club in Wisbech that has been forced out of the Hudson Leisure Centre will fold in two months unless a new venue is found.

Hudson Indoor Bowls Club urges public to help find new venue after they will close in April. Picture: ARCHANT.

The Hudson Bowls Club are facing collapse at the end of April after their hall at the town’s leisure centre will be turned into a gym.

It comes as members were looking at leasing the empty Indoor Bowls Centre in Long Sutton, which closed 12 months ago, but now say it will be too far for them to travel to.

They are now urging the public to help them in their quest to find a new venue.

Ideally it must be a large empty space such as an industrial unit, warehouse or farm building with parking nearby.

Angry members say that they have “explored every avenue” to try and stop the closure of the club since Fenland District Council [FDC] sold their 15-year lease for their four leisure centres in Wisbech, Chatteris, March and Whittlesey to Freedom Leisure.

It meant that the bowls club at the Hudson would have to go as part of the deal.

Matthew Hewitt, member of the bowls committee, said: “We need a new indoor venue that can be leased on a long-term basis and convert into a new facility for next season and beyond.

“Ideally we need a large empty (or soon to be vacant) industrial unit, warehouse, farm building or similar with parking nearby. New builds are out of reach price wise.

“Whatever it is, it needs to be in, or very close to, Wisbech.”

Mr Hewitt said that FDC and Living Sport were helping them to look for a new venue, but public knowledge would also be appreciated.

“We’re convinced that the right place is out there somewhere, we just need help to find it,” he said.

“Suggestions please - don’t be worried that it’s a silly one as every suggestion will be looked at.”

At a crisis meeting held with Living Sport in December, members discussed setting up a sub-group in another local club, other locations to rent and any potential funding on offer.

Any suggestions for a new venue please email to matthewhewitt31@gmail.com or call him on 07899 056584.

