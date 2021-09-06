Published: 3:58 PM September 6, 2021

Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech held its finals day on Sunday, September 5 with trophies awarded in different competitions. - Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club

A bowls club came together as they toasted their finals day at the weekend with silverware.

Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech crowned singles, pairs, triples and couples' competition winner during the event on Sunday, September 5, from 9.30am till 7.30pm.

Club chairman Perry Hall, who beat Mick Clark in the singles semi-final, beat David Hodgson in the showpiece match.

Club chairman Perry Hall won the singles competition at Alexandra Road Bowls Club's finals day. - Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club

Perry Hall and Mick Clark with the pairs trophy they won at Alexandra Road Bowls Club's finals day. - Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club

Hall also came out on top in the pairs competition alongside Clark, while Candy Mayers, Jason Weedon and Clark won the triples crown.

Richard Booty, who lost in the singles’ competition, won the couples title with partner Kaye Nash.

Richard Booty and Kaye Nash won the couples' competition at Alexandra Road Bowls Club's finals day. - Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club

Ken Jones was named plate competition winner at Alexandra Road Bowls Club's finals day. - Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club

Meanwhile, the plate competition winner was Ken Jones.

Players were provided with bacon rolls, tea and coffee in the morning ahead of the day’s action, followed by lunch in the early afternoon before the finals took place.

Candy Mayers, Jason Weedon and Mick Clark with their triples' trophy at Alexandra Road Bowls Club. - Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club

A barbecue and tea also took place in the evening ahead of the presentation of trophies.