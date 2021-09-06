Silverware aplenty for bowls club on finals day
David Hodgson
- Credit: Alexandra Road Bowls Club
A bowls club came together as they toasted their finals day at the weekend with silverware.
Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech crowned singles, pairs, triples and couples' competition winner during the event on Sunday, September 5, from 9.30am till 7.30pm.
Club chairman Perry Hall, who beat Mick Clark in the singles semi-final, beat David Hodgson in the showpiece match.
Hall also came out on top in the pairs competition alongside Clark, while Candy Mayers, Jason Weedon and Clark won the triples crown.
Richard Booty, who lost in the singles’ competition, won the couples title with partner Kaye Nash.
Meanwhile, the plate competition winner was Ken Jones.
Players were provided with bacon rolls, tea and coffee in the morning ahead of the day’s action, followed by lunch in the early afternoon before the finals took place.
Most Read
- 1 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle
- 2 Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101
- 3 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’
- 4 Fenmen boss laments 'embarrassing' display after FA Cup upset
- 5 Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces
- 6 Norfolk driver set to be confirmed as Hamilton's partner at Mercedes
- 7 66 bed care home - with cinema and tea shop - will open in 2023
- 8 7 options to solve Welney flooding and one could cost £58m
- 9 A47 closed in both directions after crash
- 10 Hunt is on after late night village blaze
A barbecue and tea also took place in the evening ahead of the presentation of trophies.