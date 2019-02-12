Advanced search

‘You’re super, super talented’: Olly Murs praises Wisbech-born singer Kenza Blanka after failing to make it through on The Voice

PUBLISHED: 16:47 12 February 2019

Moroccan singer Kenza Blanka from Wisbech who appeared on The Voice has received praise from Olly Murs for being ‘super talented’. Picture: ITV/ARCHANT.

A Moroccan singer from Wisbech who appeared on The Voice has received praise from Olly Murs for being ‘super talented’ despite failing to make it through the blind auditions.

Kenza Blanka took to the stage on Saturday night’s episode of the hit ITV music show and instantly gained support on social media for her quirky trilingual rendition of Stromae’s track ‘Papaoutai’.

The 34-year-old, who was born in Wisbech but now lives in King’s Lynn, failed to get chairs to turn from music legends Olly Murs, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am.

However, popstar Olly took to Twitter after the show to express his disappointment for not spinning his seat for Kenza or fellow contestant Jack Hawitt.

“I’m gutted for Kenza and Jack as I’ve got to say both of them deserved a place, but I think we have just had to make some tough decisions,” he said.

“I really hope they continue their path in music and continue to sing because they are super, super talented.”

Kenza, who has performed at shows across Norfolk including Festival Too in King’s Lynn, is now vying for a comeback by realising a video to her latest single ‘I Am What I Am’.

It promotes mental health and encourages youngsters to be themselves.

For the latest on Kenza visit https://kenzablanka.com

