Bicycle link to mystery of body found in the hedgerow

PUBLISHED: 13:16 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 09 May 2020

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police are examining a bicycle in the hedgerow at the scene of where a body was found in Wisbech early today.

A team of forensic specialists are painstakingly looking at the spot where the man was found.

Eight hours after the discovery, police are yet to provide further information on their investigation other than to confirm the death is “unexplained”.

A tight cordon has been placed around the Sandall Road area of the town where the body was found.

Police were alerted by a member of the public shortly after 5am. The death is being treated as “unexplained”.

A police spokesman said: “The force control room was called by a member of the public at about 5.10am today (9 May) with a report that the body of a man had been discovered outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road”.

The road has been closed between Weasenham Lane and Railway Road and a cordon put up to allow investigations to take place.

“Detectives are looking into the circumstances of the death, which they are treating as unexplained,” said the spokesman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of 9 May or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

