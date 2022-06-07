Barclays branch to close in Wisbech

The branch will close for good on Tuesday September 6. - Credit: Google Maps

The Wisbech branch of Barclays bank has announced that it will be closing its doors for good.

The branch will open for the final time on Tuesday September 6 this year (2022).

The company have claimed that the increasing number of individuals using online banking and other alternatives, is a contributing factor to the decision.

The nearest Barclays branches to Wisbech are now in Kings Lynn and Spalding.

A spokesperson for Barclays bank said: "The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

"However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“At the Wisbech branch, 86 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”