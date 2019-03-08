Advanced search

Free concert woos the audience at Wisbech Bandstand with first of a series of summer performances

PUBLISHED: 15:05 21 May 2019

Wisbech Bandstand: First of a series of free concerts staged by volunteers took place on Sunday. Next event will be in June with a military themed concert. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Archant

First of the season afternoon concerts in the park took place at Wisbech Bandstand on Sunday.

A beautiful sunny day saw a good crowd come and listen to the first of a free series of concerts planned by volunteers throughout the summer.

One happy visitor reported: "It was special for me because after a lengthy stay in hospital and more time spent convalescing at home, it was nice to get out and meet and catch up with old friends.

"Meeting old friends in a great relaxed atmosphere with some good music make these events really worthwhile."

She added: "I looked around and saw so many people obviously enjoying themselves, I then realised that bringing people together is what these events are all about and I am so proud to be part of the team who are making this happen"

Event organisers said they were grateful for sponsors who had helped allow the event to happen.

Magpas air ambulance got a boost, too, with £172 raised from a bucket collection.

Next month, and in recognition of the World War 2 invasion of Normandy in June 1944 (Operation Overlord). Friends of Wisbech Bandstand are to present a military themed event on June 16 from 2pm. It will include a performance from Marham Military Wives choir.

