New book launches recording family's Covid-19 experience

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:21 PM September 27, 2021    Updated: 3:22 PM September 27, 2021
Wisbech author, Richard Humphries (R) is launching a new book surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic on October 1.

A new book that records a family’s Covid-19 experience is launching in Wisbech. 

The book, ‘Journal of our Plague Year 2020-2021' is written by Wisbech author, Richard Humphries. 

It’s a candid, day-by-day, personal account of Richard’s journey through the coronavirus pandemic. 

It charts the way he saw his own family gradually disintegrate over 12 months. 

“It really was a most extraordinary time and I felt it just had to be recorded,” said Richard. 

Author Richard Humphries' new book 'Journal of our Plague Year 2020-2021' is launching on October 1.

“We all had a shared experience and yet every family’s story is different. 

“Future generations will want to know how we coped and perhaps how they can learn from our experience. 

Wisbech author, Richard Humphries (pictured) is launching his new book 'Journal of our Plague Year 2020-2021' on October 1.

The title of the book is a nod towards novelist Daniel Defoe, whose 1722 book ‘A Journal of the Plague Year’ was based on records of London’s Great Plague of 1665. 

The book is £7.99 and is available from October 1. 

