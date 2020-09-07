Police confirm Wisbech assault was not a stabbing

A person was taken to hospital following an assault in Wisbech town centre on Saturday September 5, 2020 - but police have confirmed there was not a stabbing. Pictures: Policing Fenland Archant

A person was taken to hospital following an assault in Wisbech town centre on Saturday night - and police have confirmed there was not a stabbing.

Officers responded to reports of an assault outside NatWest Bank on the Market Place at around 7:45pm on September 5.

A spokesperson from Fenland Police said: “The area was closed off while officers carried out an investigation. East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene and a person with minor injuries was taken to PCH [Peterborough City Hospital].

“We can confirm there has been NO stabbing incident and the area around the bank was opened a short time later.”

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Market Place or in Little Church Street are asked to contact police on 101.

The incident number is 428 of 05.09.2020.