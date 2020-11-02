Advanced search

Artist donates lockdown paintings to brighten up care home

PUBLISHED: 12:28 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 02 November 2020

Local artist Gill Repper, who is the chairwoman of Wisbech Art Club, has donated a selection of her paintings to residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech. Gill is pictured with home manager Brenda Durrington.

Local artist Gill Repper, who is the chairwoman of Wisbech Art Club, has donated a selection of her paintings to residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech. Gill is pictured with home manager Brenda Durrington.

Archant

A local artist and Wisbech Art Club chairman who completed more than 30 paintings during lockdown has donated six of her pieces to Lyncroft Care Home.

Paintings by Gill Repper, who taught at St Audrey’s Convent and Wisbech Grammar School for 40 years, will be displayed around the home and in resident rooms.

Gill, who retired from teaching 12 years ago and joined Wisbech Art Club in 2009, said: “During this terrible pandemic, when our clubs have had to close temporarily, I have found great pleasure in painting at home most days. Since March 2020 I have completed more than 30 paintings.

“When the weather was fine, a few of us from the club, would go outside around the area to paint ‘en plein air’, which has its challenges, with hot sun, strong winds and flying bugs.

“My two gorgeous grandchildren love to paint with me, but good, large aprons are essential.

“When normal life resumes, I shall look forward to mixing with my fellow club members again. At my age, meeting regularly with my super family and friends is very important.”

Gill’s paintings depict local scenes as well as favourite holiday destinations including Thornham Coal Barn in Thornham, North Norfolk and beach huts at Old Hunstanton.

Loch Tummel in Scotland is another favourite location to paint, having stayed in a little croft at the edge of the loch whilst on holiday there with her parents more than 60 years ago. Gill has returned there many times to paint the scenery.

Brenda Durrington, home manager at Lyncroft Care Home, said: “We are delighted with Gill’s generous donation to our home.

“We’ve been busy deciding on the best location to display each painting and a resident who came to live with us this week has already chosen one for her bedroom.

“Although we are unable welcome local people to our home as we usually would, thoughtful donations like this ensure that we still feel part of our local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shop Local: Tracy Young’s dream has now become a reality

Shop Local feature. Tracy Young (L) has taken over the cafe in Etcetera and Kerry Elkins (R) is the new postmistress. Pictures: Ian Carter

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Council agrees who will project manage shops and flats for historic high street

From left: Taleyna Fletcher, FDC’s Wisbech Townscape Heritage Officer; Jeremy Ault, of Pick Everard; Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage; and Justin Wingfield, FDC’s Head of Economic Growth and Assets.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shop Local: Tracy Young’s dream has now become a reality

Shop Local feature. Tracy Young (L) has taken over the cafe in Etcetera and Kerry Elkins (R) is the new postmistress. Pictures: Ian Carter

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Council agrees who will project manage shops and flats for historic high street

From left: Taleyna Fletcher, FDC’s Wisbech Townscape Heritage Officer; Jeremy Ault, of Pick Everard; Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage; and Justin Wingfield, FDC’s Head of Economic Growth and Assets.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Council agrees who will project manage shops and flats for historic high street

From left: Taleyna Fletcher, FDC’s Wisbech Townscape Heritage Officer; Jeremy Ault, of Pick Everard; Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage; and Justin Wingfield, FDC’s Head of Economic Growth and Assets.

Driver ‘slumped behind the wheel’ at 7am blew nearly four times legal limit

Valerij Jastrebov, 51, of St Peter’s Road, Wisbech, was found slumped over the wheel and gave a road side breath test of 126mgs - the limit is 35mgs.

Artist donates lockdown paintings to brighten up care home

Local artist Gill Repper, who is the chairwoman of Wisbech Art Club, has donated a selection of her paintings to residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech. Gill is pictured with home manager Brenda Durrington.

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Chamber of commerce chief warns of ‘devastating blow’ of fresh lockdown

John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce. Picture; ARCHANT