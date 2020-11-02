Artist donates lockdown paintings to brighten up care home

Local artist Gill Repper, who is the chairwoman of Wisbech Art Club, has donated a selection of her paintings to residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech. Gill is pictured with home manager Brenda Durrington. Archant

A local artist and Wisbech Art Club chairman who completed more than 30 paintings during lockdown has donated six of her pieces to Lyncroft Care Home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paintings by Gill Repper, who taught at St Audrey’s Convent and Wisbech Grammar School for 40 years, will be displayed around the home and in resident rooms.

Gill, who retired from teaching 12 years ago and joined Wisbech Art Club in 2009, said: “During this terrible pandemic, when our clubs have had to close temporarily, I have found great pleasure in painting at home most days. Since March 2020 I have completed more than 30 paintings.

“When the weather was fine, a few of us from the club, would go outside around the area to paint ‘en plein air’, which has its challenges, with hot sun, strong winds and flying bugs.

“My two gorgeous grandchildren love to paint with me, but good, large aprons are essential.

“When normal life resumes, I shall look forward to mixing with my fellow club members again. At my age, meeting regularly with my super family and friends is very important.”

Gill’s paintings depict local scenes as well as favourite holiday destinations including Thornham Coal Barn in Thornham, North Norfolk and beach huts at Old Hunstanton.

Loch Tummel in Scotland is another favourite location to paint, having stayed in a little croft at the edge of the loch whilst on holiday there with her parents more than 60 years ago. Gill has returned there many times to paint the scenery.

Brenda Durrington, home manager at Lyncroft Care Home, said: “We are delighted with Gill’s generous donation to our home.

“We’ve been busy deciding on the best location to display each painting and a resident who came to live with us this week has already chosen one for her bedroom.

“Although we are unable welcome local people to our home as we usually would, thoughtful donations like this ensure that we still feel part of our local community.”