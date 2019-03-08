Wisbech army cadets get to work in their local community

Army cadets from the Wisbech detachment of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force kitted out with gloves and gardening tools made short work of the problem of ivy growing in Wisbech St Mary Churchyard. Picture: MARK KNIGHT. Archant

Army cadets from the Wisbech detachment of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force made short work of the problem of ivy growing in Wisbech St Mary Churchyard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Army cadets from the Wisbech detachment of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force kitted out with gloves and gardening tools made short work of the problem of ivy growing in Wisbech St Mary Churchyard. Picture: MARK KNIGHT. Army cadets from the Wisbech detachment of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force kitted out with gloves and gardening tools made short work of the problem of ivy growing in Wisbech St Mary Churchyard. Picture: MARK KNIGHT.

Kitted out with gloves and gardening tools, the cadets carried out Project Ivy as part of their community work.

Reverend Ryk Parkinson, the priest in charge of the parish, who is also the cadets’ senior padre, said: “Ivy had been a long standing problem in the churchyard so we are grateful for the cadets’ work”

The cadets also obtained permission from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to clean and tidy the headstones around seven World War One and Two war graves.

Army cadets from the Wisbech detachment of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force kitted out with gloves and gardening tools made short work of the problem of ivy growing in Wisbech St Mary Churchyard. Picture: MARK KNIGHT. Army cadets from the Wisbech detachment of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force kitted out with gloves and gardening tools made short work of the problem of ivy growing in Wisbech St Mary Churchyard. Picture: MARK KNIGHT.

During the day Councillor Barry Britain, chairman of Wisbech St Mary Parish Council and Colonel Mark Knight MBE DL, the cadets’ commandant, dropped in to speak to the cadets and thank them for their work.

A lunch of sausage and chips was enjoyed by all as well as a break from the cadets’ hard work.

The day ended with a short service where Last Post and Reveille was played and a poppy cross was placed on each of the war graves.

The cadets also thanked Richard Gilbert, church warden, for supporting them.