Wisbech Armed Forces Day proves a success as local community comes out in force

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

Hundreds of people turned out as Wisbech held its annual Armed Forces Day on Sunday.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Now in its ninth year, the event showcased a range of vintage display vehicles as well as wartime memorabilia including books, posters and various implements.

There were also stalls ran by military and ex-service associations during the army-themed event.

The event, held on the town's Market Place, featured an afternoon parade with Wisbech Uniformed Service Cadets Corps, followed by a short thanksgiving service and sunset ceremony.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Ray Hutchinson, who helped organise the event, said: "It went extremely well. This is the ninth year and this was one of the better ones."

Jan Hutchinson, Ray's wife, added: "The market place was full for most of the day, which was brilliant."

Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, and Richard Barnwell, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, also attended the event.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Performances from the Wisbech Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and the Whittlesey Wind Ensemble included wartime songs to entertain the crowds. There was also a short piece from the cast of classic comedy Blackadder Goes Forth.

Other attractions for adults and children included fairground rides, with local charities getting involved on the day.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.