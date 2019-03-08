Advanced search

Talented Wisbech apprentice shines in bricklaying competition

PUBLISHED: 17:12 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 22 May 2019

Talented building apprentice Josh Philip-Hammond, from Wisbech proved he had quick bricklaying skills in a competition. Picture: LOVELL.

Archant

A talented apprentice from Wisbech proved he had quick bricklaying skills in a regional competition.

Josh Philp-Hammond, 19, took the crown for the town coming third in a bricklaying challenge where entrants had to build a wall design in a set time.

Harry Knight, from Terrington St Clement, took the top spot for his trade in the Norfolk and Waveney Building Apprentices' competition.

Both Harry and Josh are based in King's Lynn, working on the Orchard Place new homes development under construction by Lovell.

Combining developing their skills on site, with study at The College of West Anglia, both Harry and Josh will complete their NVQ Level 2 bricklaying qualification this year.

Lovell regional managing director, Simon Medler, said: "Competitions are a fantastic way for our apprentices to test themselves against others in the industry and keep pushing to improve their skills.

"Many congratulations to Harry and to Josh for putting in such a brilliant performance against strong competition."

The event held at the Royal Norfolk Showground highlighted the region's most skilled young construction workers.

