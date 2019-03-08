Advanced search

Town council looking for 'community minded businesses' to sponsor Christmas light switch on - spend £500 and you get a personal visit from the mayor

PUBLISHED: 12:29 31 October 2019

Festive cheer descended on Wisbech for the annual Christmas lights switch on last year and will do so again on November 24th. Picture: IAN CARTER

Business owners in Wisbech can get everything from a personal letter of thanks to a visit from the mayor or deputy mayor if they chip in to support the Christmas lights switch on.

The town council is promoting three levels of sponsorship for the event on Sunday November 24 that start at £30 and rise to £500.

A council spokesman says they are looking for "community minded and wonderful sponsors" to support them.

"This is a real chance to support an event that is enjoyed by thousands of people every year," says the council spokesman.

"The market place will be rammed full of local folk and your good will and generosity will be clear.

"It's also a chance to send a very public Christmas message to your customers and potential customers."

A £30 sponsor will be thanked publicly on the public address system, be listed in the council website and receive a personal letter of thanks from the mayor.

If you provide £100 in sponsorship you will get the same as the £30 sponsors but additionally receive an ad or message on a big screen at the event.

Those spending £500 are for businesses "who can afford to do a little more and want to really show their support for the town".

You get all the other benefits but with multiple showings of your ad or message on the big screen, get listed as a key sponsor on the council website and receive a personal visit from the mayor or deputy.

Additionally a representative from the business will be invited to join mayor Mike Hill on stage for the lights switch on.

