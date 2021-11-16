The late Peter Crofts’ metamorphic desk seal, once belonging to Lady Sophia Macnamara, is up for sale with Sworders fine art auctioneers for an estimate of £2,000-£3,000. - Credit: Sworders fine art auctioneers

A fine jewellery and watches auction on November 30 will include work from the collection of a Wisbech antiques dealer.

The late Peter Crofts’ metamorphic desk seal, once belonging to Lady Sophia Macnamara, is up for sale with Sworders fine art auctioneers for an estimate of £2,000-£3,000.

The hinged base opens to reveal a smaller cornelian matrix engraved with a monogram and a third banded agate intaglio engraved with the name Sophia.

After attending Wisbech Grammar School, Peter had volunteered to serve in the Fleet Air Army and then went to the US to train as a pilot.

Tragically, in 1945, the engine of his Corsair F4U burst into flames during take-off in Florida.

Both Peter’s legs were amputated and he spent three and a half years recovering in hospital.

It was under the guidance of the Stamford dealer Major Bernard Edinburgh that he became an antiques dealer.

The auction starts at 10am.