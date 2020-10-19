Where have all our town, district and county councillors gone?

Over the last few weeks MVV the incinerator people have been holding public consultations at different venues across the area, and with these Covid 19 rules a very limited amount of people has been able to see it, whilst not illegal, at least unethical one would assume.

Anyway as I have said there have been several venues, seven in all, and at each of these venues, the hardy people of the WISwin group have turned up to protest on behalf of us all to try and stop this monstrosity ever being built, even when it rained these people just put up their umbrellas and stood fast and determined.

Now we are aware that this incinerator problem has been taken to district and county councils and they are in total support in objecting to this incinerator, even our member of parliament says he is against it.

One of our town councillors even said they had delivered 10,000 leaflets and 12,000 newsletters (can’t say anyone I know has had a leaflet and newsletters get delivered every three to six months anyway).

Now here is the big question why has there been only one town councillor attending any of these seven protests (David Patrick).

Also, no sign of Steve Barclay our esteemed member of parliament. They say they don’t want to make this protest political but if they are not prepared to stand shoulder to shoulder with what were their old adversaries on Wisbech council, and one councillor even claims if this incinerator gets built it will be WISWins and Mr and Mrs Bucknors fault. What chance does Wisbech have.

I for one have what could be referred to as a rocky relationship with over half of our town councillors, but I would never let my personal feelings toward them stop me from fighting this incinerator problem (I even attended their meeting in March at the Queen Mary Centre).

I will finish with this little bit of advice for all councillors.

Put aside your dislike of people and don’t let it affect your support in fighting this incinerator.

Because it must be seen that the public are against it being built, and if you can’t or won’t support these other groups, just maybe you’re not suited to hold such high office in our town.

PETER FREEMAN