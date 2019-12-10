Advanced search

Angles Theatre's drama group Ratz bring classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:56 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 10 December 2019

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre's in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month.

Featuring all your favourite pantomime characters and songs, laughter, joy and magic, make it a Christmas to remember with a visit to Wisbech's traditional family pantomime.

Cinderella is as kind as she is beautiful. Sadly, her loving mother died when she was young and her father re-married a woman with two daughters of her own.

Bitterly jealous of Cinderella's beauty, the stepsisters forced her to do all the terrible chores at Hardup Hall and tore her dresses to rags. But as vile as they were, they were nothing compared to her new Stepmother...

Performances start tonight (Tuesday December 10) and run until New Year's Eve. Shows are at 2.30pm, 3pm and 7.30pm.

For tickets visit www.anglestheatre.co.uk/cinderella.html

