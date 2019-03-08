Regional photographers come together at Wisbech & District Camera Club's Pat Goode competition

The Best Projected Digital Image award was presented by chairman Roger Newark (far left), judge David Gibbins (centre left), Andy Gutteridge (PICO, centre right) and club president Simon King. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB Archant

Photographers from across the region gathered at a Fenland camera club as part of an annual memorial competition this week.

This image of British long jumper Lorraine Ugen by Andy Gutteridge won the Best Projected Digital Image award. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB This image of British long jumper Lorraine Ugen by Andy Gutteridge won the Best Projected Digital Image award. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB

Wisbech & District Camera Club welcomed 12 clubs ranging from Lincolnshire to Norfolk to commemorate former president Pat Goode, who died in 2006.

Awards for categories including Best Print and Best Projected Digital Image (PDI) were received, with four clubs ranked overall winners of the competition.

The clubs that took part were: Brancaster CC, Hunstanton CC, Photographic Imaging Co-Operative (PICO), Peterborough PS, Ely PC, Wisbech & District CC, North Norfolk PS, Peterborough CCC, Deepings CC, King's Lynn & District CC, Spalding PS and March CC.

Those who won the competition were: PICO (1st), Deepings CC (2nd), Ely PS (3rd) and Wisbech & District CC (4th).

Michael Foster from PICO (second from left) won the Pat Goode Shield, which was presented by Roger Newark (far left), David Gibbins (second from right) and Simon King. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB Michael Foster from PICO (second from left) won the Pat Goode Shield, which was presented by Roger Newark (far left), David Gibbins (second from right) and Simon King. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB

Members of Wisbech & District CC will gather at the club's 70th exhibition at the Wisbech & Fenland Museum between April 18 and May 8 next year.

For more information, contact Dave Hodgson on 01945 465126.

RESULTS

The Best Print award was won by Graham Clegg of Deeping CC (centre), which was presented by Roger Newark (far left), David Gibbins (second from left) and Simon King. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB The Best Print award was won by Graham Clegg of Deeping CC (centre), which was presented by Roger Newark (far left), David Gibbins (second from left) and Simon King. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB

Best Print: 'Wisteria Beauty' by Graham Clegg (Deepings CC)

Best Projected Digital Image: 'Lorraine Ugen' by Andy Gutteridge (PICO)

Pat Goode Shield: Andy Gutteridge (PICO).

