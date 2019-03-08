Regional photographers come together at Wisbech & District Camera Club's Pat Goode competition
PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 November 2019
Archant
Photographers from across the region gathered at a Fenland camera club as part of an annual memorial competition this week.
Wisbech & District Camera Club welcomed 12 clubs ranging from Lincolnshire to Norfolk to commemorate former president Pat Goode, who died in 2006.
Awards for categories including Best Print and Best Projected Digital Image (PDI) were received, with four clubs ranked overall winners of the competition.
The clubs that took part were: Brancaster CC, Hunstanton CC, Photographic Imaging Co-Operative (PICO), Peterborough PS, Ely PC, Wisbech & District CC, North Norfolk PS, Peterborough CCC, Deepings CC, King's Lynn & District CC, Spalding PS and March CC.
Those who won the competition were: PICO (1st), Deepings CC (2nd), Ely PS (3rd) and Wisbech & District CC (4th).
Members of Wisbech & District CC will gather at the club's 70th exhibition at the Wisbech & Fenland Museum between April 18 and May 8 next year.
For more information, contact Dave Hodgson on 01945 465126.
RESULTS
Best Print: 'Wisteria Beauty' by Graham Clegg (Deepings CC)
Best Projected Digital Image: 'Lorraine Ugen' by Andy Gutteridge (PICO)
Pat Goode Shield: Andy Gutteridge (PICO).