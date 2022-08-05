The team at Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre stand proud and smiling after receiving their award - Credit: Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech has been awarded another “outstanding” rating for their care of their patients and their families needs.

Care Quality Commission inspectors found that the staff at the centre “treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs and helped them understand their condition.”

The CQC regulates all health and social care services in England including care homes, hospitals and dentists.

They give ratings according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

This is the third consecutive occasion the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre has been rated outstanding.

Matron Michelle Knight said: “It has only been possible because of the continued commitment of my team who go above and beyond.

“We are all incredibly proud that this has been recognised by the CQC.’’