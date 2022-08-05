News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Wisbech based Alan Hudson centre receives third outstanding award

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:32 AM August 5, 2022
The team at Alan Hudson Day Treatmeant Centre stand proud and smiling after receiving their award

The team at Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre stand proud and smiling after receiving their award - Credit: Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech has been awarded another “outstanding” rating for their care of their patients and their families needs.

Care Quality Commission inspectors found that the staff at the centre “treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs and helped them understand their condition.”

The CQC regulates all health and social care services in England including care homes, hospitals and dentists.

They give ratings according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

This is the third consecutive occasion the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre has been rated outstanding.

Matron Michelle Knight said: “It has only been possible because of the continued commitment of my team who go above and beyond.

“We are all incredibly proud that this has been recognised by the CQC.’’

Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Joe Tumner, 32, of All Saints Close in March, has been jailed after glassing another man in the head

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man who glassed another man in the head after a fight jailed

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Props holding up the ceiling at the QEH

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Operating theatres shut as ceiling woes at crumbling hospital persist

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Photos showing the extent of the damage caused by the fire at Haddenham 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mihai Dobre (pictured), 29, was shot dead in Paston, Peterborough on April 13.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Second man charged in connection with Mihai Dobre murder

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon