Wisbech Air Cadets are on the recruitment drive - could it be you?

The 272 (Wisbech) Squadron Air Training Corps are holding a recruitment evening next month as they seek new talent to join their ranks. The evening will be held at their base on Sandyland Street.

Do you want to become an air cadet in the local area? Then Wisbech Air Cadets could be the place for you.

The 272 (Wisbech) Squadron Air Training Corps are holding a recruitment evening next month as they seek new talent to join their ranks. The evening will be held at their base on Sandyland Street. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS The 272 (Wisbech) Squadron Air Training Corps are holding a recruitment evening next month as they seek new talent to join their ranks. The evening will be held at their base on Sandyland Street. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS

A recruitment evening will be taking place next month for young people aged between 12 and 17-years-old, where they will be able to build a range of different skills.

The 272 (Wisbech) Air Squadron Air Training Corps hold regular meetings every Monday and Thursday whereby cadets can develop attributes such as radio skills, classifications, team-building and leadership.

Potential recruits also have the chance to learn how to fly, shoot and attend numerous camps, as well as gaining extra qualifications including a BTEC in aviation and the Duke of Edinburgh award.

The evening will be held on Thursday, September 19 between 7-9.30pm at the squadron's Sandyland Street base for those interested in joining.

To find out more information, call the squadron on 01945 587251.

