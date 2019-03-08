Advanced search

Wisbech Air Cadets are on the recruitment drive - could it be you?

PUBLISHED: 12:45 02 August 2019

Archant

Do you want to become an air cadet in the local area? Then Wisbech Air Cadets could be the place for you.

A recruitment evening will be taking place next month for young people aged between 12 and 17-years-old, where they will be able to build a range of different skills.

The 272 (Wisbech) Air Squadron Air Training Corps hold regular meetings every Monday and Thursday whereby cadets can develop attributes such as radio skills, classifications, team-building and leadership.

Potential recruits also have the chance to learn how to fly, shoot and attend numerous camps, as well as gaining extra qualifications including a BTEC in aviation and the Duke of Edinburgh award.

The evening will be held on Thursday, September 19 between 7-9.30pm at the squadron's Sandyland Street base for those interested in joining.

To find out more information, call the squadron on 01945 587251.

