Wisbech air cadets receive Duke of Edinburgh awards during annual formal inspection

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 October 2019

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS.

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected.

The wing commander, wing warrant officer and squadron leader attended the squadron for its annual formal inspection.

The evening began with wing commander Kelly and commanding officer Rose inspecting the cadets on parade.

The cadets were dressed smartly in their No 1 uniforms and were spoken to by the wing commander as he inspected each cadet about their enjoyment of being part of the cadets and what they had achieved.

Vanessa Simmonds, civillian instructor for the 272 (Wisbech) Squadron, said: "It was a great night of achievements."

At the end of the evening wing commander Kelly gave out awards to cadet Taylor and cadet Rance for achieving their pre Duke Of Edinburgh awards.

Cadet Mark Simmonds was also given an award for completing his bronze Duke Of Edinburgh award.

Cadet Rance is now moving on to start his bronze Duke Of Edinburgh and cadet Mark Simmonds to do his silver, something that all cadets have the opportunity to do in air cadets.

Finally, staff sergeant Stephanie Lee was promoted to flight sergeant by the wing commander.

