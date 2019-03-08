Gallery

Wisbech air cadets receive Duke of Edinburgh awards during annual formal inspection

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS. Archant

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS. Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS.

The wing commander, wing warrant officer and squadron leader attended the squadron for its annual formal inspection.

The evening began with wing commander Kelly and commanding officer Rose inspecting the cadets on parade.

The cadets were dressed smartly in their No 1 uniforms and were spoken to by the wing commander as he inspected each cadet about their enjoyment of being part of the cadets and what they had achieved.

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS. Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS.

Vanessa Simmonds, civillian instructor for the 272 (Wisbech) Squadron, said: "It was a great night of achievements."

At the end of the evening wing commander Kelly gave out awards to cadet Taylor and cadet Rance for achieving their pre Duke Of Edinburgh awards.

Cadet Mark Simmonds was also given an award for completing his bronze Duke Of Edinburgh award.

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS. Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS.

Cadet Rance is now moving on to start his bronze Duke Of Edinburgh and cadet Mark Simmonds to do his silver, something that all cadets have the opportunity to do in air cadets.

Finally, staff sergeant Stephanie Lee was promoted to flight sergeant by the wing commander.

Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS. Air cadets from the 272 Wisbech Squadron made sure their uniform was spotless, stood in formation and some received awards as they were formally inspected. Picture: VANESSA SIMMONDS.

You may also want to watch: