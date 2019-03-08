Advanced search

Wisbech actor makes London debut in hard-hitting drama at Park Theatre

PUBLISHED: 14:44 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 27 August 2019

Actor Joseph Connolly from Wisbech is playing one of the leading roles in a four-star London play alongside a former EastEnders villain. Picture: WARHEADS

Archant

An actor from Wisbech is playing one of the leading roles in a four-star London play alongside a former EastEnders villain.

Joseph Connolly, who teaches at The Angles Theatre, is currently starring in urban drama Warheads at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park.

It is the 25-year-old's first professional acting debut alongside soap star Craig Fairbrass who was best known for his role as Dan Sullivan in EastEnders.

Warheads tells the story of 19-year-old soldier Miles, played by Taz Skylar, who struggles with PTSD upon his return from Afghanistan.

Joseph plays the role of Tembe, Miles' girlfriend's adopted brother and Miles' arch rival.

"I bring a bit of comedy relieve to a hard-hitting play," Joseph explained.

"My character is quite camp whereas the character who is struggling is very masculine, so it was important to me to show that other side.

"It shows that in life there can still be humour despite tragedy."

The show has gained four star reviews from The Stage, London Box Office and Everything Theatre since it opened at the Park on August 15.

The cast and production team worked closely with an art psychotherapist who had an understanding of people with PTSD.

Joseph, who performed in shows in Germany and Paris, said: "Everyone has been brilliant to work with and I have learnt so much, they have so much integrity and charm.

"We have had to work really hard as we only had three weeks for rehearsals."

Joseph studied his stage and screen degree at the University of West London before moving back to the Fens to teach at The Angles, where he has performed since the age of six.

He says that his biggest fans are his family and friends who have been cheering him on at the 90-seat theatre.

"This is giving me great exposure so who knows what the future will hold for me," he added.

"When I was growing up in Wisbech we only had The Angles Theatre, so I think it's really important for young people, especially boys, to get involved with performing.

"Wisbech can get a bad reputation but hopefully this will show that you can go on to live your dream if you want."

