Tasty winter warmer soup wins money for Wisbech school

A Wisbech primary school has £200 to spend on cooking equipment after winning the Winter Warmer Soup Challenge.

Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School fought off hot competition from six other schools in the annual cooking challenge.

The competition focuses on Key Stage 1 and 2 children developing their cooking skills and understanding the importance of using both seasonal and locally grown foods.

Schools put their recipes to the public taste test with visitors at the Winter Stock Festival at the East of England Showground.

The public and local farmers voted Tydd St Mary's 'Deluxe Winter Soup' the overall winner.

Sandra Lauridsen, education manager for Kids Country, said: "We are thrilled to have had another great entry of schools for this competition and our congratulations go to Tydd St Mary, who produced a very tasty soup."