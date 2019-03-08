Go Bonkers for Conkers! Full list of winners announced from annual event held at Oasis Community Centre in Wisbech

A full list of winners has been announced from this year's Bonkers for Conkers event held in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Bonkers for Conkers Supplied/Bonkers for Conkers

Another year, another Bonkers for Conkers event - here's a full list of winners from this year's event.

Based on a traditional game of conkers, the 19th annual event was held at The Oasis Centre in Wisbech on Friday, October 4.

Spearheaded by the town's Lions, dozens came from all over the county to take part or even to just watch the competition which went off "with a bang".

Each year, proceeds from the event go to the organisation's chosen charity. This year, all the cash went to the 'Christmas Wish for Hope' appeal.

The appeal is to help six-year-old Hope Weston from Wisbech get a bionic arm after she was born with no hand or lower limb on her left arm.

A spokesman for Wisbech Lions said: "This annual event brings together Lions and invited guests to enjoy playing conkers, win a prize or two and enter the raffle.

"Special thanks to our friends at Rotary for their donation and to Lesley Fisher at Vintage Cakes, Spalding for the cake she donated."

Winners:

Pamela Wallwork, Hunts and Graffham Lions

Ladies winner; Stuart Anderson, Whittlesey Lions

Men's winner; Harry Hunter (Lion in training?)

Junior winner; Lions team winners - Hunts and Graffham

Non-Lion winners - Glenfield Nut Crackers.