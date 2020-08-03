Back to Bingo! Eyes down as Fen hall reopens amid Covid-19 pandemic

Strict social distancing systems, sneeze screens and extra cleaning operations are in place at a Fen bingo hall as it plans to reopen amid the ongoing pandemic.

Winners Bingo is returning to Wisbech on August 5. Picture: Winners Bingo Winners Bingo is returning to Wisbech on August 5. Picture: Winners Bingo

Winners Bingo, based in Blackfriars Road in Wisbech, say “a warm welcome” awaits customers when they reopen their doors on Wednesday (August 5).

They say staff are “working to keep you safe” after releasing the steps they are taking to meet Government guidelines during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A spokesman said: “Please comply with social distancing systems in place around the club and please follow floor and wall markers as well as one-way systems.

“Hand sanitiser is available in all areas of the club, please use it. The admission fee of £1 will now be paid at book sale to smooth the reception experience.

“Some tables are out of use to ensure social distancing, please use seats as marked. There is to be no table or seat saving.

“Sneeze screen are in place at all service counters and there will be reduced capacity for social distancing, the balcony will be in use at all sessions.

“There will be extra cleaning before and during sessions and bar and buffet drinks will be served in disposable cups.

“Numbers in the toilets will be restricted and additional cleaning will take place before and during sessions.

“Fifty pence pieces and £1 coins will only be available in £10 or £20 bags and the machines will be cleaned at regular intervals – we will also supply wipes.

“Cash and debit cards will be accepted at book sales and buffet and we are still paper only, no electronics, we’re working to keep you safe.”