Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech 'getting quite a lot of attention' as shop window is dressed in memory of the fallen for Remembrance Day

Ade Gardner RAF Veteran Music Services (left) and Geaoge Carruthers RAF Veteran RBL RAFA (right) - The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

A Fen high street shop window has gained 'a lot of attention' after it was dressed to remember fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day.

The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech worked with a number of charities and organisations to build the display ahead of the town's remembrance service on November 10.

Spearheaded by the Fen Co-op's group funeral arranger and RAF veteran Ade Gardner, the branch aim to unite and remember the town's fallen soldiers.

Mr Gardner said: "Belonging to Funeralcare, we have that special connection with our local communities to support families at their time of need.

The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

"Remembrance Sunday is a very special part of the year, that all can unite and remember our fallen heroes."

The store worked with the Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, The Soldiers charity, The Royal Navy Royal Marines and Veterans Gateway.

All proceeds and donations will go towards the charities and organisations involved.

The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

Scott Creedon, funeral director, said: "With Christmas around the corner I am very keen to reach out to support further local charities.

"I would encourage any as such to get in touch or pop into the branch.

"We would like to thank George Carruthers the RBL treasurer and chairman of the RAFA for his support in providing the items on display.

The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied The window of Co-op Funeralcare in Wisbech which has been dressed in memory of the fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

"This includes the amazing signed photo of 'The Last Few' Spitfire squadrons, pilots and crew."

