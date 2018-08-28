Come on in! Wimblington Village Hall opens it doors to showcase the best of the community

An open day at Wimblington Village Hall was a success as villagers showed what they have got to offer. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

An open day at Wimblington Village Hall showcased a diverse range of clubs, activities and events on offer in the area.

Villagers came out in force for the event on Saturday (January 26) as their newly-refurbished village hall was put in the spotlight.

“It was an opportunity for us show what we have on offer and make people aware of all the events we have taking place throughout the year,” explained Maureen Davis, chairman of the parish council.

“We invited a number of groups and clubs from the village who use the hall to come down so visitors could see what happens.”

Regular groups range from the 50+ club, short mat bowls, cross stitch, burlesque dancing and dog training.

“It is very diverse and something for everyone, plus we have recently had the hall refurbished so it’s great that we could show that off too.”

Two representatives from development charity Cambridgeshire ACRE were also present as part of the Village Halls Week campaign.

For more information visit to get involved with community projects visit http://www.wimblingtonparishcouncil.org/