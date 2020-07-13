Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

An 18-year-old burglar was jailed today (Monday) for a year after committing his fifth burglary in less than nine months.

Jan Michalczyk broke into the home of a woman in Onyx Court, Wisbech, on May 4, stealing her engagement and wedding rings, and a ring belonging to her late husband.

The 68-year-old widow woke to find a purse with cash and bank cards had also been stolen.

PC Anna Pollard said: “She is devastated by the loss of the jewellery which meant so much to her.”

In December last year, Michalczyk was sentenced to a 12-month referral order after admitting carrying out four burglaries in Whittlesey..

On July 13, Michalczyk appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was jailed for a year. He admitted burglary.

His Honour Judge Cooper said his latest crime during the Covid-19 lockdown was on “a vulnerable person” and merited a jail term.