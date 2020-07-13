Advanced search

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

PUBLISHED: 21:01 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:01 13 July 2020

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

An 18-year-old burglar was jailed today (Monday) for a year after committing his fifth burglary in less than nine months.

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPSJan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Jan Michalczyk broke into the home of a woman in Onyx Court, Wisbech, on May 4, stealing her engagement and wedding rings, and a ring belonging to her late husband.

The 68-year-old widow woke to find a purse with cash and bank cards had also been stolen.

You may also want to watch:

PC Anna Pollard said: “She is devastated by the loss of the jewellery which meant so much to her.”

In December last year, Michalczyk was sentenced to a 12-month referral order after admitting carrying out four burglaries in Whittlesey..

On July 13, Michalczyk appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was jailed for a year. He admitted burglary.

His Honour Judge Cooper said his latest crime during the Covid-19 lockdown was on “a vulnerable person” and merited a jail term.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: DANIEL EASY

Most Read

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: DANIEL EASY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Former gas works site with permission for 19 houses to be sold at auction with guide price of £350,000

�350,000 could buy you this former gas works site in March that has consent for 19 homes. But it has conditions - and buyers will be aware of them when it comes up for auction this month, It is being sold by Clive Emson auctioneers. Picture; CLIVE EMSON

Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore smashes NHS fundraising target in 500-mile run

Connor Loughlin has raised over double his fundraising target for NHS Charities Together after deciding to run 500 miles. Picture: TRACY LOUGHLIN

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Man, 79, seriously injured after car careers into ditch on Fenland road

A man suffered serious head injuries after his car careered into a ditch in Doddington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS